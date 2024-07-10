Novak Djokovic reaches a record 13th Wimbledon semifinal when an injured Alex de Minaur withdraws

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s smooth trip through the Wimbledon bracket has been made even easier. Djokovic moved into his record-tying 13th semifinal at the tournament via a walkover on Wednesday because his quarterfinal opponent, Alex de Minaur, pulled out with a hip injury. Djokovic had knee surgery less than a month before the start of play at the All England Club, raising questions about whether he’d even be able to try to earn his eighth championship at the grass-court major and add to his men’s mark of 24 Grand Slam trophies. But the 37-year-old Djokovic has dropped only two sets so far and will get three full days off before Friday’s semifinals.

