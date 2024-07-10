The El Paso County Commissioners Court holds first of three Capital Planning Workshops Sessions in July
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Tuesday, July 9th at 9:00 a.m. the El Paso County Commissioners Court held their 1st Capital Planning Workshop (Special Meeting). The Commissioners Court says they will continue discussions throughout the month of July at two upcoming workshops. On July 18th the 2nd Capital Planning Workshop (July Special Session) will be held. Lastly, on July 29th the 3rd Capital Planning Workshop will be held. Afterwards, they plan on finalizing their list and finance structure.