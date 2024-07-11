3 people fatally shot in California home. A person of interest is in custody, police say

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — According to the Alameda Police Department three people were fatally shot in California Wednesday night and a person of interest is in custody. The APD said in a statement on Facebook that it received a call from an individual who reported that their neighbor had been shot in the 400 block of Kitty Hawk Road in the City of Alameda. Upon arrival, Alameda police officers located the victim. While clearing the residence, APD located multiple family members suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, including juveniles. A person of interest is in custody. Police did not immediately give a motive for the shooting.

