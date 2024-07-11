At least 200 crocodiles crawl into cities as heavy rains hit northern Mexico, near Texas

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In the northern Mexico border state of Tamaulipas, across from Texas, heavy rains associated with Hurricane Beryl and the earlier Tropical Storm Alberto have led at least 200 crocodiles to enter urban areas. State and federal authorities said this week they have captured and relocated around 200 of the big reptiles since Alberto pelted the region with rain in June. Beryl brushed the same area before making landfall in south Texas last week. The state environmental department said the heavy rains have raised water levels in coastal lagoons, leading the animals to crawl into coastal cities like Tampico and the nearby cities of Ciudad Madero and Altamira.

