Devastated by record flooding and tornadoes, Iowa tallies over $130 million in storm damage

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa officials say record flooding and powerful tornadoes in the spring caused $130 million in infrastructure damage. Officials gave the update Thursday as the state assesses the damage. The storms ravaged parts of the state for weeks, irreparably destroying or damaging thousands of homes. Gov. Kim Reynolds says the state applied for the first time for a federal emergency housing program that is often used in southern states hit by hurricanes. She says the devastating damage means the state has to think differently about recovery. Human-caused climate change is responsible for more intense and more frequent extreme storms, droughts, floods and wildfires.

