Iranian court orders US to pay $6.7 billion after sanctions allegedly stopped special bandage supply

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian court has ordered the U.S. government to pay over $6.7 billion in compensation over a Swedish company stopping its supply of special dressings and bandages for those afflicted by a rare skin disorder after Washington imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic. A report Thursday by the state-run IRNA news agency described the $6.7 billion order as being filed on behalf of 300 plaintiffs, including family members of victims and those physically and emotionally damaged. IRNA said about 20 patients died after the Swedish company’s decision. The case revolves around those suffering from Epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic condition that causes blisters all over the body and eyes.

