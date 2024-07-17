Belarus broadens visa-free travel for 35 European countries

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian authorities have expanded visa-free travel for residents of 35 European countries, including members of the European Union and the United Kingdom, as part of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko’s efforts to improve relations with the West. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said Lukashenko has approved temporary visa-free travel for citizens of European nations arriving by rail or road, describing the move as a reflection of the country’s “openness and peacefulness.” The new rules become effective Friday and last until the end of the year, and will allow European travelers to stay in Belarus for 30 days without visas. They broaden the existing visa-free regime for residents of European countries arriving by plane.

