EPCC is set to provide backpacks in annual ‘School Store’ event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College (EPCC) is providing backpacks through their annual School Store event. The event is in partnership with the El Paso Community Foundation. The backpacks will be filled with school supplies for 1,200 area students in the K-12 schools. ‘The School Store’ will take place at the EPCC Cafeteria Annex, Valle Verde Campus, Building C, 919 Hunter Drive, El Paso, TX 79915 this Saturday, July 20th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Gabby Hernandez

