Alabama birthing units are closing to save money and get funding. Some say babies are at risk

GROVE HILL, Ala. (AP) — One of the last remaining birthing units in southern Alabama is slated to close to qualify for federal funding that will save the hospital’s emergency services. But doctors warn the move scheduled for next month may cost newborns and pregnant women essential access to obstetric care. The governing board of Grove Hill Memorial Hospital announced it will discontinue labor and delivery services in mid-August. The board said closure was necessary for the hospital to qualify for a lifeline of federal funding that is designated for rural emergency hospitals. Some Grove Hill Memorial doctors say the lack of local care could put some mothers and babies at risk.

