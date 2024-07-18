Idaho inmate who escaped after hospital attack set to be sentenced

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho inmate who slipped out of state custody at a Boise hospital after the corrections officers guarding him were violently attacked is expected to be sentenced for escape. Skylar Meade has pleaded guilty to escape and to sentencing enhancements for causing bodily injury and being a persistent violator. He faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced Friday by 4th District Judge Nancy Baskin. The case began March 20, after prison officials took Meade to a Boise hospital for medical treatment. Police say an accomplice began shooting as the officers tried to take Meade back to the prison and the two men fled. Meade and the other man were arrested roughly 36 hours later.

