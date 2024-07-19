Man pleads guilty to federal charges in attack on Louisville mayoral candidate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A man accused of shooting at Louisville’s current mayor when he was a candidate in 2022 has pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the attack. Quintez Brown pleaded guilty Friday to interference with federally protected activities and discharge of a firearm during a violent crime. The courthouse was a short drive from where the attack occurred in early 2022. Brown was arrested by Louisville police shortly after the shooting. Under the plea agreement, federal prosecutors proposed a sentence of 15 to 18 years. U.S District Judge Benjamin Beaton set sentencing for Oct. 21. Mayor Craig Greenberg, at the time a candidate, was not hit by the gunfire.

