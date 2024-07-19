Vermont farmers take stock after losing crops to flooding two years in a row

BARNET, Vt. (AP) — Exactly one year to the date of last year’s severe flooding in Vermont, Joe’s Brook Farm in Barnet was flooded again by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. This time it was worse. Workers were able to harvest some of the produce before last week’s flooding but the family-owned vegetable farm still lost 90% of its crop in fields and greenhouses. Around the state, and especially in hard-hit northern Vermont, farmers are again assessing their losses and trying to figure out how to make it through the season and next year. Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts says there is significant damage and some farms have been hit twice, maybe three times, in the last year.

