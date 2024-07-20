Frozen treats, cold showers and lots of ice; Florida zoo works to protect animals from summer heat

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Zoos in hot weather states are working hard during the summer to keep their animals cool. At the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society in Florida, keepers throw big piles of ice into the black bear enclosure for the animals to wallow in. Otters get ice blocks and frozen fish in their water to play with and eat. Zoo offiicals say tigers get some especially interesting treatment. The big cats are fed frozen cow bones in a block of ice with sides of frozen goat milk. Zookeepers also are showering giant tortoises with cool water, which they can feel through their shells.

