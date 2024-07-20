How Olympics opening ceremony artistic director Thomas Jolly is capturing the essence of France

PARIS (AP) — Thomas Jolly is preparing to share France with the world with the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony. The July 26 event is an ambitious project expected to last nearly four hours and be watched by more than a billion people. As artistic director, the renowned actor and director aims to represent the diverse and dynamic spirit of France, subverting stereotypes while celebrating the country’s rich culture. The ceremony will feature approximately 300,000 attendees, emphasizing inclusion and diversity. Amid tight security and secrecy, rehearsals are held in undisclosed locations, fueling speculation about the grand spectacle that awaits, including rumored performances by major pop stars.

