Billy Horschel laments mistakes at Troon and tips cap to champion Xander Schauffele

AP Sports Writer

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Billy Horschel turned his cap around but not his fortunes in majors.

The 37-year-old American led the British Open by one shot going into Sunday’s final round at Royal Troon, but it was compatriot Xander Schauffele who captured the claret jug.

His wait for a major championship goes on.

“I’m disappointed. I should feel disappointed. I had a chance to win a major,” Horschel said. “I was in a really good position. I just didn’t play — I just made a few too many mistakes today when I didn’t need to.”

Horschel shot 3-under 68 and finished tied for second with Justin Rose at 7-under overall — two strokes behind the champion.

A day earlier, Horschel wore his cap backward to prevent the rain from dripping off the bill while he readied himself for shots. Clear skies on Sunday, though.

Rose and Thriston Lawrence pulled even with Horschel early Sunday before Schauffele pulled away from everybody on the back nine.

Horschel made bogey on No. 10 — his third — that left him at even par for the round.

“I started off great, making birdie on the first hole. Hit a wayward shot on No. 3 there to make bogey, but come back with birdies at 4 and 6,” he said. “Just missed holing out a bunker shot on No. 5. I’ve had about six or seven of those this week, bunker shots and chips that just burned the edge.”

He said he “lost momentum at 8 and 10 with those two bogeys when Xander was making a runaway charge.” Schauffele has “taken his game to another level. He deserves to hold that claret jug right now.”

Fighting to the end is “in my DNA” and Horschel remains optimistic.

“I did a lot of great things that I can take on to the next few years of majors, and hopefully one of these will be my time to step through the door and hold one of them.”

Major consolation

Dan Brown didn’t finish the way he wanted, but his bogey on the 18th hole for a 74 didn’t keep him from falling out of the top 10. And he did a favor unknowingly to Matthew Jordan and Adam Scott.

Brown had to go through 36-hole qualifying to play in his first major. By finishing in the top 10 at Royal Troon, he is assured a spot in next year’s Open at Royal Portrush. So are Jordan and Scott, who tied for 10th when Brown made bogey.

This is the second straight year Jordan tied for 10th in the Open. Scott, meanwhile, qualified for this British Open by earning one of three spots at the Australian Open last December as part of the Open Qualifying Series.

The biggest consolation went to Thriston Lawrence. He finished fourth, which gets him into the Masters next year for the first time.

Portrush next

Sure, Shane Lowry can look ahead to Royal Portrush next year. He can’t help but look back at this weekend, though.

The Irishman, who won at Portrush five years ago, had held a two-shot lead at the halfway point.

“Honestly all week, the way I was playing, I thought I’m going to be going back to Portrush with the claret jug as well. That could be pretty cool. I was very confident with how I was playing this week,” he said.

Lowry’s lead evaporated Saturday and his 68 in the final round wasn’t enough.

Up next for Lowry is the Paris Olympics: “I’d love to win a medal for Ireland. Obviously I’d want it to be gold, but I’d probably take either three. So, yeah, I’m very excited about it.”

Carnage

Robert MacIntyre doesn’t have any deep thoughts about his British Open performance. He called it “absolute carnage.”

MacIntyre had prioritized winning his home Scottish Open a week ago and was up front that there would be a bit of celebrating, even if that meant being less prepared for the challenges of Royal Troon.

The 27-year-old Scot carded a 3-over 74 on Sunday to finish his fifth British Open at 9-over par overall.

“This week, to be honest, has just gone straight in the bin, and last week is the one that we’ll reflect on because there’s no real point in reflecting on this one when it’s been absolute carnage from start to finish,” he said. “Preparation wasn’t the best, obviously, coming off of last week.”

His double bogey on the par-5 16th on Sunday summed up his week: “Brutally honest, terrible. … We won’t be back here in a hurry.”

MacIntyre, who plays as a lefty, improvised with a right-handed shot to try to get out of trouble on the 18th fairway on Saturday.

He picked up his first PGA Tour title at the Canadian Open in June before winning the Scottish Open.

“Physically I’m fine, but mentally I’m gone,” MacIntyre said. “Sunday night probably took a lot out of me. It was worth it. You’ve got to celebrate special wins. That was outrageous.”

Top amateur

Calum Scott, who has another year left at Texas Tech, won the silver medal as the lowest-scoring amateur.

“It’s one of the highest honors you can win as an amateur,” Scott said.

Tiger Woods (1996), Rory McIlroy (2007) and Matt Fitzpatrick (2013) also won the award as top amateur.

The 20-year-old Scott finished 8-over par overall. Walking down the 18th fairway, he brought his left hand to his eyes and waved to the grandstands.

“I got kind of emotional, but I still had two putts to hit,” he said.

He says Ludvig Aberg is one of his role models. They were Tech teammates for two years.

After battling wind and rain at Troon, Scott might be happy to get back to his Scottish Highlands town of Nairn. Visit Scotland calls it one of the “sunniest and driest places” in the country. Like Lubbock, Texas, too.

___

AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson contributed.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf