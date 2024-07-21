Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez leaves game vs Astros with injury after crashing into outfield fence

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez was pulled in the sixth inning of Sunday’s game against the Houston Astros with an injury after he leaped for a flyball on a Yordan Alvarez RBI triple and appeared to twist his right ankle on the pad of the center-field fence.

Rodríguez grabbed his ankle in pain and remained on the ground for a few minutes, but eventually walked off the field with Mariners trainer Taylor Bennett and manager Scott Servais. He was replaced in center field by right fielder Victor Robles, with Luke Raley going from first base to right field and Ty France entering the game at first base.

Rodríguez had caught fire at the plate lately after a slow start to the season, hitting .459 with four homers and eight RBI over his past 12 games, with a .524 on-base percentage and 1.389 OPS.

