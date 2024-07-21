Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat turned independent, urges Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat turned independent, is urging President Joe Biden to drop his reelection bid and focus on the remaining months of his presidency. Manchin tells CNN that he “came to the decision with a heavy heart that I think it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation.” Nearly three dozen Democrats in Congress have said it’s time for Biden to leave the race. Four Democratic senators — Peter Welch of Vermont, Jon Tester of Montana, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico and Sherrod Brown of Ohio — have said the Democratic president should abandon his reelection campaign against Republican Donald Trump.

