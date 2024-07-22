Harris steps into the limelight. And the coconut trees and memes have followed

If you’re trying to get up to speed on Vice President Kamala Harris’ swift emergence as Democrats’ possible nominee this fall, you really need to know your memes. From “brat summer” to “coconut tree,” it’s been a timeline full of Harris-related memes for many people since President Joe Biden exited the 2024 presidential race on Sunday and endorsed his No. 2 to lead the party. Harris’ backers are at times crafting new spins on previous online organisms that at one time had been used by Harris’ detractors to throw shade. There are also celebrities getting in the mix, with some of the association seen as a tidal wave of fresh attention on Harris’ candidacy.

