New Mexico Department of Health launches ‘Free to Provide’ campaign to bring medical professionals to New Mexico 

Santa Fe, NEW MEXICO (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMHealth) launched a new campaign called “Free to Provide” on July 22nd. The campaign is to attract healthcare professionals to the state. It is designed to highlight the freedom that medical providers in New Mexico have, in contrast to services restricted in other states. NMHealth says there's 37 public and private hospitals, medical centers, clinics and individual providers, participating in the campaign.

“Providing health care is hard everywhere,” said NMHealth Secretary Patrick Allen. “The legal and political environment in Texas and other states is making it even harder. We think there’s an opportunity to let providers know in New Mexico they can deliver care without the local sheriff or district attorney looking over their shoulder to second guess their medical judgement.”