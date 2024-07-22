New Mexico Governor announces safety town hall

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she would be holding a town hall on public safety in Las Cruces. The town hall will be held on Thursday, July 25, at 5:30 p.m. in the Las Cruces Convention Center.

Governor Grisham said she plans for the town hall to be a way to hear from New Mexicans dealing with crime and collaborate on effective crime prevention strategies.

The event will also be streamed online on the governor's Facebook page.