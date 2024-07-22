Wildfires plague the West amid a scorching heat wave. Homes burn in Southern California

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Several homes are in ruins after one of many dangerous wildfires in the West suddenly swept into a Southern California neighborhood during a blistering heat wave. Three homes were ravaged when the fire erupted Sunday in Riverside, east of Los Angeles. Four other structures were damaged. More than two dozen fires are also burning in the Pacific Northwest and Idaho including a new one prompting evacuations on the Oregon side of the Columbia River Gorge. Authorities also evacuated the eastern Oregon town of Huntington, and closed a stretch of Interstate 84 late Sunday after thunderstorms caused a massive smoke column to collapse. The highway has reopened, but the evacuation orders remain.

