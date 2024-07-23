El Paso County hosts groundbreaking ceremony of the Fabens Airport Hangar Expansion Project

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County hosted the groundbreaking of the Fabens Airport Hangar Expansion Project. It happened on Tuesday, July 23rd at 9:00 a.m. at the Fabens Airport on 1611 Fabens Rd Fabens, Texas 79838.

The County states they secured funding from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) and from general funds for the design of eight hangars and the construction of three new hangars. As per the county, this hangar expansion is one of five major projects at the airport that will be under construction this year.