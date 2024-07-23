Skip to Content
France’s Macron says he’ll keep the centrist caretaker government on through the Olympics

Published 12:51 PM

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says he’ll maintain his centrist caretaker government through the end of the Olympic Games in mid-August to avoid “disorder.” His announcement in a TV interview came shortly after the leftist coalition that won the most votes in this month’s parliamentary elections selected little-known civil servant Lucie Castets as their choice for prime minister. Macron said the country is not in a position to change course until after the Olympics.  There is no firm timeline for when Macron must name a new prime minister. The parliamentary elections left the National Assembly with no dominant political bloc in power for the first time in France’s modern Republic.

