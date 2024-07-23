Webb Simpson named Keegan Bradley’s vice captain for the 2025 US Ryder Cup team

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — U.S. captain Keegan Bradley has selected Webb Simpson as his first vice captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup, the PGA announced Tuesday.

Simpson won the 2012 U.S. Open and is a seven-time winner on the PGA Tour. The 38-year-old North Carolinan competed in the Ryder Cup in 2012, 2014 and 2018 and has played in the Presidents Cup three times.

“Webb is someone who I have long admired and respected as a competitor and friend,” Bradley said. “He possesses a wealth of team golf experience and knows what it takes to win. Webb will be a valuable member of our leadership team and a trusted resource for me as we prepare for Bethpage Black next September.”

The Ryder Cup will be played Sept. 26-28, 2025, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. Europe has won 10 of the last 14 competitions.

“I am honored to be chosen by Keegan to serve as a vice captain in 2025,” Simpson said. “Competing in three Ryder Cups will forever be among my career highlights. I have no doubt that Keegan will be a fantastic captain and a tremendous leader, and could not be more excited to get to work as we seek to reclaim the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.”

