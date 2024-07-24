Skip to Content
5 migrants, smuggler apprehended after Texas State Trooper pursuit, crash into shed

Published 1:23 PM

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Border Patrol agents in Santa Teresa assisted in apprehending five migrants and a smuggler following a Texas Department of Public Safety state trooper pursuit that ended with the smuggler's truck crashing into a storage shed.

US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Anthony "Scott" Good posted the pictures of the aftermath of the crash and apprehensions on the sector's x.com (formerly Twitter) account.

Andrew J. Polk

