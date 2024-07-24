Andrew Tate’s defamation lawsuit against human trafficking accuser can go to trial, judge says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge says controversial social media personality Andrew Tate’s defamation lawsuit against a Florida woman who accused him of imprisoning her in Romania can go to trial. Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Joseph Curley ruled that the widely followed former professional kickboxer and his brother, Tristan, can present their allegations to a jury that the woman in 2022 enlisted another woman in a plot to extort money from them. The Tates have been charged in Romania with sex trafficking, in part because of the woman’s accusations. They have denied the accusations. The woman’s attorneys say her allegations are true and the lawsuit is retribution for her reporting them to Romanian authorities.

