FBI warns El Pasoans about toll road text scams

A toll road sign in El Paso
Published 11:37 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new type of scam is targeting El Pasoans via text.

El Paso's FBI office shared an example on x.com (formerly Twitter) of a message from "Texas Toll Services" threatening a $150 charge if the balance was not paid.

https://twitter.com/FBIElPaso/status/1815741705754186047

Since March 2024, the FBI says it has received over 2,000 complaints about texts representing road toll collection services across three states.

If you receive one of these texts, contact the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) to file a complaint at www.ic3.gov.

Paul Schulz

