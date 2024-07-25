Missouri judges have overturned 2 murder convictions in recent weeks. Why did the AG fight freedom?

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man who was on the verge of walking out of prison this week after a judge found evidence of his “actual innocence” and overturned his murder conviction now faces a fresh legal hurdle. The person blocking Christopher Dunn’s freedom is Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey. He is fresh off an unsuccessful battle to keep another woman whose conviction was reversed imprisoned. Political scientists say Bailey’s efforts are a way to appear tough on crime and shore up votes in advance of a tough primary race. Judges and defense attorneys are voicing frustration at his actions.

