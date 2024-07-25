New York’s Public Theater to celebrate reopening of Central Park stage with all-star cast

NEW YORK (AP) — Lupita Nyong’o, Peter Dinklage, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sandra Oh will help reopen the newly revitalized Delacorte Theater in Central Park in a free production of “Twelfth Night.” Director Saheem Ali picked William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy “Twelfth Night” to christen the return in the summer of 2025. The $110 million overhaul started in 2020 and is the first significant remodeling since the venue’s initial development. It will keep the theater’s current footprint but repair and upgrade the backstage, add durable and sustainable materials, improve the lights and audio systems, allow access for wheelchairs and reposition bathrooms. The changes could extend the season’s programing into the fall.

