Wood pellets boomed in the US South. Climate activists want Biden to stop boosting industry growth

GLOSTER, Miss. (AP) — Wood pellet production has skyrocketed across the U.S. South to feed the European Union’s push for renewable energy to replace fossil fuels. But many people who live near manufacturing plants believe they make air dustier and residents sicker. President Joe Biden’s landmark law to combat climate change has made billions available for these facilities. The administration is also weighing whether to open up tax credits for burning pellets. Environmentalists want an end to these incentives, saying it’s a misguided attempt to curb emissions that pollute communities of color and warm the atmosphere. Supporters say wood pellets are an innovative long-term solution to the climate crisis that supports forest owners.

