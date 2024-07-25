Workers link US, Canadian sides of new Gordie Howe International Bridge over Detroit River

DETROIT (AP) — Workers have linked the U.S. and Canadian sides of the new Gordie Howe International Bridge spanning the Detroit River. The Detroit News reports the workers finished connecting southwest Detroit and northwest Windsor on Wednesday. The bridge will provide another link between one of the busiest commercial points on the U.S-Canadian border when it is completed in fall 2025. About a third of all trade between the two countries occurs between Detroit and Windsor. The bridge deck alone has taken six years to build. When it is finished, the bridge will measure 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers), placing it among the 10 longest bridges in North America.

