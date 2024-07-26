Airline catering workers threaten to strike as soon as next week without agreement on new contract

WASHINGTON (AP) — Airline catering workers are threatening to go on strike next week if they don’t get pay raises and better health insurance. Those are the workers who prepare meals and deliver drinks and snacks to airplanes at about 30 U.S. airports. Unions representing the workers said Friday that they could go on strike as early as Tuesday morning if they don’t have a better contract offer from Gategourmet, a subsidiary of a Swiss company. The catering company says it has made an “industry-leading offer” that includes wage and health care improvements.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.