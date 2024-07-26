Utah officials deny clemency for man set to be executed for 1998 killing of his girlfriend’s mother

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah officials have denied clemency to a man who is set to be executed for the 1998 killing of his girlfriend’s mother. Taberon Dave Honie is scheduled to die by lethal injection Aug. 8. He asked the state parole board to commute his sentence to life in prison, saying he was intoxicated at the time and would not have killed 49-year-old Claudia Benn had he been in his “right mind.” Benn’s family urged the board to allow the execution to go forward. They described Benn as a pillar in their family and community — a tribal council member, substance abuse counselor and caregiver for her children and grandchildren.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.