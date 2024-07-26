Vegas man charged with threats to officials including judge, prosecutor in Trump hush money trial

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man has been charged with threatening to injure and kill government officials in three states and Washington, D.C., including the New York judge and prosecutor who handled former President Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial. Federal officials and court records show that 32-year-old Spencer Gear was being held Friday in federal custody after pleading not guilty in Nevada to 22 felony charges. His federal public defender didn’t respond to messages. Two charges refer to threats to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York Judge Juan Merchan just days after a jury found Trump guilty of 34 felonies in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor.

