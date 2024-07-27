Italy’s Ancient Roman Appian Way included in UNESCO World Heritage List

ROME (AP) — Italy’s ancient Roman Appian Way has been admitted to the UNESCO World Heritage List, becoming the country’s 60th entry on the list. At more than 800 kilometers long, the Appian Way, known as the “Queen of Roads,” is the oldest and most important of the great roads built by the Ancient Romans from 312 B.C. The Appian Way marked a revolution in road construction, quickly becoming the most important roadway connecting Rome with the southern part of the peninsula. The bid for its inclusion in the UNESCO heritage list, prepared by Italy’s Culture ministry, was declared successful during the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee, taking in New Delhi.

