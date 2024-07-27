Just like at the Tokyo Olympics, American cowbell clanging will be raucous again at Paris Games

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Before Tokyo three years ago, the U.S. Olympic swim coaches pondered how to best support their athletes and help fire them up before a race, given there were no family or friends or fans in the stands.

They turned to clanging cowbells.

While spectators return to the pool in Paris on Saturday, American women’s coach Todd DeSorbo and his staff plan to continue what worked so well — even if it’s not popular with the rival Australians or others. Given that most everybody at the pool by now has heard about the Aussies’ disdain for the noise, the rivalry could reach new decibels at these Summer Games.

Australian star Cate Campbell, who is rarely afraid to speak her mind, referred to the Americans as “such, such sore losers” after Australia won more gold medals at the world championships last year in Fukuoka, Japan, and expressed her disgust with all the cowbells ringing out.

“I’ve never wanted to punch someone more and steal the cowbell, and I really hope that someone did,” Campbell said in an interview with Australia’s “Today” show last year.

You better believe the Americans heard about that and took notice. Michael Phelps hopes Campbell’s complaints only provide more motivation for the U.S., saying, “I would watch that thing every single day, give me that little extra.”

American Abbey Weitzeil said last month at the U.S. trials: “We’re all bringing the cowbell.

“Whenever comments are made about your country or your jobs, it’s all competitive. I think we all are competitive, our competitive side comes out, so we’re all bringing the cowbell, extra loud!”

DeSorbo didn’t realize the motivational tactic would cause an international uproar.

“That was an interesting thing,” he said. “I think that not having fans in the stands you had to create an environment to help them get excited, to help them get motivated. I do think if you can’t get motivated with the opportunity to win an Olympic medal, then I don’t know what would motivate you, but the fans and the spectators certainly help. Being in an environment where we as a coaching staff had to create that excitement for them, I think probably the cowbells were probably rang louder at that Olympics than ever before because of that.

“And that might be part of why there’s a little bit of trash-talking going on back and forth about that because it was really loud in ’21 and probably since then it has been.”

Indeed, the clanging isn’t always popular with some athletes from opposing countries.

American Hunter Armstrong spoke about the 4×100 freestyle relay foursome chasing a world record in Paris, while making sure to point out, “We definitely want that world record, but most importantly we need more cowbell.”

Campbell shared how thrilled she was not to hear the U.S. national anthem as regularly at worlds last year.

“Australia coming out on top of the world is one thing, but it is just so much sweeter beating America,” she said. “There were a couple of nights, particularly the first night of competition, where we did not have to hear ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ ring out through the stadium and I cannot tell you how happy that made me. If I never hear that song again it will be too soon. So, bring on Paris. That’s all I have to say, U.S., stop being sore losers. …

“When we’re like right next to each other in the warmup areas, the U.S. have this infernal cowbell that they ring and as someone leaves to go to the competition pool they ring out ‘USA! USA!’ and I’ve never wanted to punch someone more.”

Turns out, Campbell won’t be competing and perhaps not as bothered by those bells at Paris La Defense Arena.

Yet those thoughtful gestures by the U.S. coaches — no matter how loud — have meant so much to their swimmers.

“Since I’ve been on Team USA, we’ve always had a lot of pride and interest in our teammates’ success. When they go off to the ready room before a race, there’s typically a big raucous,” Ryan Murphy told The Associated Press. “Whether it’s a cowbell, USA chants or a fist bump, we know that we have the whole team behind us when we step up on the blocks.”

DeSorbo and men’s coach Anthony Nesty are bringing along the last two head coaches as key support: Stanford’s Greg Meehan on the women’s side and University of California-Berkeley men’s coach Dave Durden.

“I don’t necessarily know that it was anything specific or in particular that we really set out to do or tried to do,” DeSorbo said of establishing the cowbell factor in Tokyo.

Those Olympics presented so many challenges with COVID-19 protocols, so everybody is eager for a more familiar time in Paris. DeSorbo recalls how the other coaches were sorry that was his first Olympic experience in 2021 — and while there were no complaints from him, DeSorbo can’t wait to get going here.

“It’s going to be amazing,” he said.

Together they will continue to find ways to encourage the athletes even with fans back in the arena.

“I can’t wait to have fans at the Olympics again. They add a whole new level of excitement to the pool deck,” Murphy said. “Our trials was one of the fastest meets of all time and the fans enhanced our performances. I’m hoping for a loud, excited fan base.”

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games