Simone Biles is leading the charge of older gymnasts at the Olympics who are redefining their sport

Olympic gymnastics is no longer exclusively the realm of teenagers. American star Simone Biles leads an experienced field at the Paris Games. The 27-year-old Biles headlines the oldest gymnastics team the U.S. has ever sent to the Olympics. Improved training methods, experience and the ability for athletes to stay sharp at the NCAA level are redefining the idea of when a female gymnast peaks. Biles says she is still competing because she can while her teammates say she is creating a blueprint on how to succeed in gymnastics well into your 20s and perhaps beyond.

