Trump calls for US to be ‘crypto capital of the planet’ in appeal to Nashville bitcoin conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has laid out his plans to wholeheartedly embrace cryptocurrency if elected for a second term. In his keynote address Saturday at a bitcoin conference in Nashville, Tennessee, the Republican presidential nominee promised to make the United States the “crypto capital of the planet” and create a bitcoin “strategic reserve” using the currency that the government currently holds. He also promised to remove Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler if elected and implement a crypto advisory council, teasing the crowd by asking attendees if anyone wanted to join.

