1 killed in Maryland mall shooting in food court area

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say one person was killed in a shooting inside a shopping mall in a suburb of Baltimore and Washington. Authorities received a call after gunfire in the food court area of the Columbia mall at about 6:10 p.m. Saturday. Howard County police say officers found a deceased male victim. Police determined that those involved in the shooting fled the mall, and detectives believe the victim was targeted. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. The Mall in Columbia also was the scene of a shooting in January 2014, when three people died after a man with a shotgun killed two people and then himself.

