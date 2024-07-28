Hallelujah BBQ helps homeless people and recovering addicts get their lives back

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--Rescue mission of El Paso is a shelter for people who are homeless. They actively provide resources to residents to help them get their lives back on track. Teaching traits such as cooking allows residents to gain a sense of independence.

One of the vocational rehab programs is Hallelujah BBQ. First residents participate in the 13 week in-house relapse prevention program. After residents complete the program the Rescue Mission helps them obtain their food handlers card.

Blake Barrow, CEO of Rescue Mission of El Paso says Hallelujah BBQ is completely ran by the Rescue Mission, they only hire people who are homeless and all profits go back to the Rescue Mission. "It's teaching people how to fish rather than just giving away fish." Barrow said.

Johnny Frausto has been a server at Hallelujah BBQ for six months. He says initially he was against the idea of joining the program. After serving three years in Federal prison Frausto didn't want to constantly be around people. He's says his probation officer told him the program would add structure to his life.

In just six months, Frausto was able to get a car, an apartment and stay sober. He's also responsible for recruiting Moises Valenzuela, Hallelujah BBQ's newest employee. Valenzuela hasn't been apart for the team for long but he says he thinks the program will be beneficial for him because it keeps him occupied.

If you would like support Hallelujah BBQ's they are located at 130a N Cotton St. El Paso, TX 79901. Hours of operations are Wednesday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.