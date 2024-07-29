Skip to Content
Back-to-school shopping expected to cost an average of $605 per child this year, study says

Published 5:55 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to a research team at Savings.com, and 54% of families will spend more than last year. Their research team surveyed more than 1,200 parents of school-aged children to better understand their families’ back-to-school burdens.

The survey states 56% of parents are making personal sacrifices to afford their kids’ school expenses, with 8 out of 10 blaming inflation. The study says overall, parents are saying they will spend from $494 for elementary students to $780 for high schoolers on new school clothing and supplies. Researchers also advice taking advantage of tax-free holidays to save money.

Gabby Hernandez

