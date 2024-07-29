Chinese glass maker says it wasn’t target of raid at US plant featured in Oscar-winning film

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — A Chinese automotive glass maker says the company is not the target of a federal investigation that temporarily shut down production last week at its Ohio factory. The plant near Dayton was the subject of the Netflix film “American Factory” that won an Oscar in 2020. A Homeland Security official said on Friday that the investigation is focused on money laundering, potential human smuggling and financial crimes. Fuyao Glass America says it was told by authorities that a third-party employment company was at the center of the criminal investigation. Fuyao Glass America says it will cooperate fully with investigators.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.