Elon Musk calls Maduro a ‘dictator’ in tech billionaire’s latest blow-up against foreign leader

Add Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to the growing list of foreign leaders with whom tech billionaire Elon Musk has picked a fight. Following the results of Venezuela’s presidential election, in which Maduro and his opponents each claimed victory, the owner of X took to the social media platform to accuse the self-proclaimed socialist leader of “major election fraud.” This is not Musk’s first confrontation with political leaders. Earlier this year, Musk clashed with a Brazilian supreme court justice over free speech, far-right accounts and purported misinformation on X.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.