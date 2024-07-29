High Court judge in the UK upholds the government ban on puberty blockers

LONDON (AP) — A High Court judge has upheld the British government’s emergency ban on puberty blockers. Justice Beverley Lang says in a ruling that a review commissioned by England’s National Health Service found “very substantial risks and very narrow benefits” of the treatment. The judge has concluded that gender care is an area of “remarkably weak evidence.” The blockers can pause puberty and are sometimes prescribed to help children with gender dysphoria to give them time to consider their options. The ban was put in place by the Conservative government but the new Labour government may make it permanent.

