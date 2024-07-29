New Mexico MVD to check for drug, alcohol violations on commercial licenses

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) is now checking the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse for drug and alcohol violations before issuing an individual's or taking other actions on commercial driver’s licenses.

The federal clearinghouse contains information on commercial driver’s license and learner’s permit holders covered by the Administration’s drug and alcohol program. Commercial drivers who fail or refuse to submit to a drug or alcohol test will have their commercial license downgraded.

Under new federal rules, by November 2024, all states must query the federal database before issuing, renewing, transferring or upgrading a commercial driver’s license. Employers must also have drivers submit to drug tests before hiring, after accidents, and at random points throughout the year.

New Mexico MVD says the program improves highway safety by identifying drivers prohibited from operating a commercial vehicle, also ensuring those drivers receive required evaluation and treatment before being allowed to resume operating a commercial vehicle.