Bangladesh mourns some 200 deaths as student protests wind down and thousands are arrested

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh is observing a day of mourning in memory of more than 200 people killed in recent weeks during violence that evolved from student protests over a quota system that reserved 30% of government jobs for war veterans. Government officials wore black badges Tuesday and ordered all places of worship to hold prayers for the dead. Media reports say about 10,000 people have been arrested over the past two weeks. Rights groups have called for an end to arbitrary arrests, and critics accused the government of using excessive force to tamp down the fighting. The government has defended its position, saying that the arrests were being made on specific charges.

