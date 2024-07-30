Serena Williams, Nicole Kidman attend Simone Biles’ latest attempt at more Olympic glory in Paris
PARIS (AP) — A-list celebrities Nicole Kidman and Serena Williams gathered at the Olympic gymnastics venue Tuesday to watch Simone Biles in the team final. Williams has been in Paris for a few days already and carried the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony last week. Kidman and her husband Keith Urban were there, too, with their two daughters. When asked if she was looking forward to the competition, Kidman said: “So excited! So excited!” Lady Gaga, Hollywood star Tom Cruise and Oscar-winning actor Jessica Chastain attended Biles’ return to the Olympics when she competed in qualifying last week.