Titans edge rusher Arden Key reportedly being suspended by the NFL for 6 games

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans coach Brian Callahan is aware of a report Tennessee outside linebacker Arden Key is facing a six-game suspension to start the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers.

With the suspension not having been announced by the league yet, the first-year coach couldn’t say much about the pending punishment Tuesday.

“It’s not something that you wanted to hear, but we don’t really have a choice,” Callahan said after practice. “We’ve got to go play football with who we have. If we can find someone else, we will. If we can’t we’ll go play with what we have. That’s where we’re at.”

Key had six sacks last season in his first season in Tennessee, and he has been expected to start opposite Harold Landry on the edge this year. The NFL announced Monday that Houston defensive lineman Denico Autry was suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers.

Autry, 34, denied he knowingly ingested a banned substance but said he would accept the suspension. He has 59 sacks in 10 NFL seasons, including a career-high 11 1/2 last season for the Titans before signing a two-year, $20 million free-agent contract with the Texans in March.

Under league rules, players facing suspension in the regular season can practice and play in preseason games. Key was not available for comment after Tuesday’s practice. His first game back would be Oct. 27 at Detroit.

Without Key, the Titans’ options at outside linebacker include Rashad Weaver, Shane Ray, Caleb Murphy, Thomas Rush and Khalid Duke.

During Tuesday’s practice, backup safety Matthew Jackson intercepted two passes, including Will Levis’ throw to Josh Whyle in seven-on-seven drills. Two fights broke out on consecutive plays during a team drill.

The first fracas came when defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons locked up with rookie left tackle JC Latham, the Titans’ first-round draft pick. Simmons swung at Latham after they had initially been separated.

On the very next play, receiver Mason Kinsey had a defensive player pinned to the ground during the play, and both Simmons and Key came in quickly joined by more teammates. That prompted a lecture from Callahan on not disrupting practice with spats.

“We reined it back in and we had no problems after that,” Callahan said. “I don’t anticipate it being an issue. Fighting is not something we want to accept. It’s not something that is part of the rules of the game. I’ve explained it before and I’ll explain it again.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl