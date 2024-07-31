Developing healthy eating habits for students and their families in Palomas, Mexico

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV) – The Paso del Norte Health Foundation announced a grant to Border Partners under the Healthy Eating Initiative to extend its work in nutrition education in Palomas, Mexico. Border Partners is a nonprofit organization uniting people from both sides of the US-Mexico border to improve access to food, shelter, clean water, health services, education, and economic security.

The previous funding from the Health Foundation, which allowed staff to deliver a comprehensive program on nutrition and gardening classes with school-age students in Palomas, was a resounding success, paving the way for further initiatives. The cooks for the schools' food service programs received training on including more healthy foods in the lunches they serve. The teachers attended training to learn why educating children about healthy eating habits is so important.

Your support and involvement are crucial to the success of the Healthy Eating initiative. To learn more about the initiative and the awarded grants, visit pdnhf.org.