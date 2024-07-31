El Paso CBA hosts County Sheriff candidates at luncheon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff candidates Minerva Torres Shelton and Constable Oscar Ugarte will participate in the Central Business Association's July Luncheon Panel today.

The event takes place at the El Paso Convention Center today at noon.

The candidates will present their plans for the office of El Paso County Sheriff and take questions from El Paso business leaders and other guests.

ABC-7 will share the latest details on the luncheon during this evening's newscasts.