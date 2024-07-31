Skip to Content
News

El Paso CBA hosts County Sheriff candidates at luncheon

El Paso County Sheriff candidates Minerva Torres Shelton and Constable Oscar Ugarte
El Paso CBA
El Paso County Sheriff candidates Minerva Torres Shelton and Constable Oscar Ugarte
By
New
Published 10:53 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff candidates Minerva Torres Shelton and Constable Oscar Ugarte will participate in the Central Business Association's July Luncheon Panel today.

The event takes place at the El Paso Convention Center today at noon.

The candidates will present their plans for the office of El Paso County Sheriff and take questions from El Paso business leaders and other guests.

ABC-7 will share the latest details on the luncheon during this evening's newscasts.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paul Schulz

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content